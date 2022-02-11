RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,542,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $18,014,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

