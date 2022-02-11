RA Capital Management L.P. Has $1.18 Billion Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises 16.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $1,177,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $123.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.