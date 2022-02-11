R. Hewitt Pate Sells 125,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $136.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $262.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

