QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 13th.

In other QV Equities news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,650.00 ($37,340.43). Insiders acquired 81,461 shares of company stock worth $85,101 in the last 90 days.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

