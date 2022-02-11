Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stake Trimmed by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:QSI opened at $4.66 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, initiated coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

