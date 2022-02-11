Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 2,642,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,387. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.