Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Earnings Results

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,582,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,074. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 1,329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

