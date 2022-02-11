Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,836. Qualys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualys stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.