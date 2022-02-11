Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 13,387 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

