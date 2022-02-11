Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 91.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

PLOW stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $833.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.