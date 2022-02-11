Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $335,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

