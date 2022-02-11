Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 12,334 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

