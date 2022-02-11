Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.