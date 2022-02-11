QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £152.54 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($206.27).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 264 ($3.57) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.22. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93).

Several research firms have issued reports on QQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.48) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394 ($5.33).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

