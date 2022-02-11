QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Down 2.4%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 35,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 7,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QNTQF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

