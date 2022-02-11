Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.