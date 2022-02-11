Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

