Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of PTON opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.