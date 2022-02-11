Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock opened at $252.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $251.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,141,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.