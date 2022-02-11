Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

QTWO stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $147.59.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

