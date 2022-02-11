Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Increased by Analyst

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

