Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

POST opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Post has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.