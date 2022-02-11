Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GlobalFoundries Inc Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlobalFoundries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,440,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,383,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,846,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

