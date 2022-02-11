Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,510 shares of company stock worth $9,584,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

