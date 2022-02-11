Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $8.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,588.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,750.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

