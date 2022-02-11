Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $63.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,410 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

