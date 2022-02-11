Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $99,744,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

