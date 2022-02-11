Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

YUM opened at $124.15 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,453,000 after buying an additional 95,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

