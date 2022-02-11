Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Boosted by Barrington Research

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $211.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $186.65 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

