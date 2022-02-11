Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

