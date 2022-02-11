Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:LEG opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

