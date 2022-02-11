Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

