Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.30.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$38.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$29.71 and a 12 month high of C$40.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

