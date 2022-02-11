Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issued By Truist Financial

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Diodes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

DIOD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,300 shares of company stock worth $5,272,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

