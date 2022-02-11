Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Issued By KeyCorp

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

