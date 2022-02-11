PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 202 ($2.73) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a twelve month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The company has a market capitalization of £866.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.57.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

