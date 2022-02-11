Putnam Investments LLC Sells 45,181 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,181 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $197,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,210,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,226,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock worth $707,190,408. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

