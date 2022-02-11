Putnam Investments LLC Sells 151,092 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151,092 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Shares of LOW opened at $227.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

