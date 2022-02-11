Putnam Investments LLC Has $165.17 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $165,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Rit Capital Partners Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,366,000 after purchasing an additional 444,399 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

