Putnam Investments LLC Buys 824 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $53,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $230.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average is $216.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

