Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Stock Price Up 17.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s stock price rose 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 870,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 469,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.56.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$15.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

