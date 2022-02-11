Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.14.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,620. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 252.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.65 and its 200 day moving average is $260.13.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $8,674,575. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

