Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $6.14 Million Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 332,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPID traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPID. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

