Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 494,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.15% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

GMTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

