Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average is $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

