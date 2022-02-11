Pundi X (NPXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00040233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

