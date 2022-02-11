Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of LUNG opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 129.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

