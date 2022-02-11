Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.56) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,384.35. The company has a market capitalization of £34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

