Provident Financial’s (PFG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 318 ($4.30) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £806.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 336.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.19).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

