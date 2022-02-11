Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 12,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $216.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proto Labs stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

